Felton Kamambo and co. acquitted off fraud charges

Former ZIFA president Felton Kamambo and fellow members Philemon Machana, Stanley Chapeta, Joseph Mamutse, and Brighton Malandule have been acquitted of fraud charges.

The 5 were acquitted after the State failed to give evidence nailing the suspects.

They had been accused of unlawfully using the ZIFA letterhead to suspend fellow officials.

The charges were raised by the Sports and Recreation Commission, who also suspended the the trio from the ZIFA board.

The suspension attracted an international ban from FIFA after the world football governing body cited “government interference in the running of the local game”.

After the suspended board’s tenure expired, FIFA lifted the sanctions and appointed a Nomalisation Committee in July last year.

The Nomalisation Committee is still in office and will pave way for the new board at next year’s elections.