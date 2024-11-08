Kenya announce squad for Warriors game

Kenya national team coach Engin Firat has announced the squad to face Zimbabwe in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J.

The Harambe Stars will travel to South Africa to face the away.

Zimbabwe will host this game in South Africa due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in the country.

The game will be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday, 15 November.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Kenya will then play Namibia in their final Group J game on 19 November at the same stadium in South Africa.

Here is the Kenya squad:

Goalkeepers

Byrne Odhiambo, Faruk Shikhalo, Ian Otieno.

Defenders

Daniel Anyembe, Amos Wanjala, Amos Nondi, Joseph Okumu, Johnstone Omurwa, Charles Momanyi, Eric Ouma, Abud Omar.

Midfielders

Anthony Akumu, Marvin Nabwire, Duke Abuya, Timothy Ouma, Richard Odada, Austine Odhiambo, Ronney Onyango, Alfred Scriven, Leshan Mootian, Adam Wilson.

Forwards

Michael Olunga, Jonah Ayunga, John Avire.