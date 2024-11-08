Scottland FC win Northern Region Division One championship and gain promotion to Castle Lager Premiership

Scottland FC have won the Northern Region Division One League championship following their 3-1 win over Black Mambas on the final day of the campaign.

Ronald Pfumbidzai netted the opening goal from the spot after King Nadolo controversially won a penalty on the half hour mark.

Leeroy Mavhunga secured the second goal for the hosts before Mambas pulled one goal back through Munyaradzi Dambuza.

Mavhunga scored again in the second half to complete a brace and sealed the victory for the Mabvaku-based side.

The result sees Scottland finishing the season on top of the table with eighty-seven points, two ahead of second placed MWOS, who also won on the last day.

MWOS edged Agama FC 1-0, thanks to Wisdom Mutasa’s goal from the spot in the second half.

Meanwhile, Karoi United launched an appeal against the league’s decision to award Scottland three points from their abandoned game.

A decision is still pending and if the appeal is successful, it will impact the final table standings.