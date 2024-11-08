ZIFA confirms camping details for Warriors ahead of clash against Kenya

The Zimbabwe Football Association has confirmed the details for the Warriors’ preparations for their penultimate fixture in the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J against Kenya.

The national team will host the Harambe Stars in South Africa due to the unavailability of approved stadiums in Zimbabwe.

The game will be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday, 15 November.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

According to ZIFA, the twenty-three players selected for the game will start the camp in Polokwane on Sunday, 10 November.

All selected players based outside South Africa will fly straight to Polokwane, and link up with locally-based group.

Meanwhile, the Warriors shifted their base to Polokwane because of booking congestion in Johannesburg.

The national team found it difficult to secure high standard training facilities as they were all overbooked during their previous stay in Johannesburg.

Here is the Warriors squad:

GOALKEEPERS:

Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford), Martin Mapisa (Dynamos).

DEFENDERS:

Divine Lunga (Mamelodi Sundowns), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe

Garananga (FC Copenhagen), Godknows Murwira (Caps United), Emmanuel Jalai

(Dynamos), Teenage Hadebe (FC Cincinnati), Jordan Zemura (Udinese).

MIDFIELDERS:

Marvelous Nakamba (Luton Town), Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Andy Rinomhota (Cardiff City), Richard Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum).

FORWARDS:

Tinotenda Kadewere (FC Nantes), Khama Billiat (Yadah FC), Tymon Machope (Simba Bhora), Prince Dube (Young Africans), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Supersport United), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants), Walter Musona (Simba Bhora), Douglas Mapfumo (Polokwane City).