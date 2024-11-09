Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 33

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 33.
Fulltime:
Simba Bhora 0-2 FC Platinum
88′ Goal!!! Thando Ngwenya scores for FC Platinum.
3′ Goal!!! Mutimbanyoka puts FCP ahead.
Chicken Inn 3-0 Bikita Minerals
85′ Goal!!! Charamba scores for Chicken Inn.
57′ Goal!!! Genius Mutungamiri doubles Chicken Inn’s lead.
20′ Goal!!! Brighton Makopa scores for Chicken Inn.
Ngezi Platinum 4-0 Herentals
88′ Goal!!! Tanaka Munemo scores for Ngezi.
44′ Goal!!! Chirinda gets his brace.
38′ Goal!!! Meke scores for Ngezi.
10′ Goal!!! Obriel Chirinda puts Ngezi ahead.