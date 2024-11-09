Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 33

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 33.

Fulltime:

Simba Bhora 0-2 FC Platinum

88′ Goal!!! Thando Ngwenya scores for FC Platinum.

3′ Goal!!! Mutimbanyoka puts FCP ahead.

Chicken Inn 3-0 Bikita Minerals

85′ Goal!!! Charamba scores for Chicken Inn.

57′ Goal!!! Genius Mutungamiri doubles Chicken Inn’s lead.

20′ Goal!!! Brighton Makopa scores for Chicken Inn.

Ngezi Platinum 4-0 Herentals

88′ Goal!!! Tanaka Munemo scores for Ngezi.

44′ Goal!!! Chirinda gets his brace.

38′ Goal!!! Meke scores for Ngezi.

10′ Goal!!! Obriel Chirinda puts Ngezi ahead.