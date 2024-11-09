Motherwell FC confirms Tawanda Maswanhise’s availability for Warriors games

Motherwell has confirmed the availability of Tawanda Maswanhise for the Warriors’ upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

Zimbabwe will face Kenya in the penultimate round of Group J on 15 November at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

They will travel to Cameroon for their final game on 19 November in Yaounde.

Maswanhise was selected in the twenty-three man-squad to play both games.

Motherwell confirmed the call-up, saying: “Tawanda Maswanhise has earned his place in the Zimbabwe squad.

“The Warriors will round off their Africa Cup of Nation qualifying campaign. With two good results last month, their qualification fate is in their own hands.”

Zimbabwe are on eight points and currently in second place in Group J.

The national team go into this round of games knowing a point against Kenya would be enough to qualify.