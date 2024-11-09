Newly crowned champions Simba Bhora suffer first defeat at home as Chicken Inn, Ngezi record big wins

Recently-crowned Castle Lager Premier Soccer League champions Simba Bhora suffered their first defeat at home this season after losing 2-0 to FC Platinum.

Simba’s unbeaten home run came to an end on Saturday after the Platinum Boys cruised to the victory courtesy of goals from Panashe Mutimbanyoka and Thando Ngwenya.

Mutimbanyoka was the one who opened the scoring in the third minute before Ngwenya sealed the win in the 85th minute.

Despite the loss, Simba will remain on the top after attaining an unassailable 66 points on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, Ngezi Platinum Stars beat Herentals 4-0, thanks to a brace by Obriel Chirinda plus goals from Tinotenda Meke and Tanaka Munemo.

Chicken Inn won 3-0 against Bikita Minerals, who are still battling to survive the chop.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 33 Results:

Simba Bhora 0-2 FC Platinum

Chicken Inn 3-0 Bikita Minerals

Ngezi Platinum 4-0 Herentals