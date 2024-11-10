Cameroon coach Marc Brys names squad to face Zimbabwe

Cameroon coach Marc Brys has named a 27-man squad for the last two matches of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers against Namibia and Zimbabwe.

The Indomitable Lions will travel to Johannesburg, South Africa to play Namibia on November 13, 2024, before hosting Zimbabwe in the final Group J game on November 19, 2024 in Yaoundé.

Senior players such as Vincent Aboubakar, Zambo Anguissa and André Onana were included in the team, new faces are the two midfielders, Arthur Avom (19 years old) and Wilitty Younoussa (23 years old) .