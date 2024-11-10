Chegutu Pirates relegated despite beating CAPS United

Chegutu Pirates have been relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League despite beating CAPS United 2-0 on matchday 33.

Zaire got demoted in their first season in the top-flight, having gotten promoted last from Division One.

The victory against the Green Machine put Pirates on 32 points, four behind Bulawayo Chiefs, who are sitting one place above the drop zone with only a game left.

Chegutu Pirates become the second after Arenel Movers to relegated in this season.

The fate of Hwange and TelOne will be decided on the final day of the campaign after both teams registered wins on Sunday.

Chipangano won 4-3 against Highlanders, while the WiFi Boys edged Arenel 1-0.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 33 Results:

Dynamos 0-0 Manica Diamonds

Hwange 4-3 Highlanders

Chegutu Pirates 2-0 CAPS United

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Yadah 3-0 Greenfuel

Telone 1-0 Arenel Movers