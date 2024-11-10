Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 33

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 33.
Fulltime:
Dynamos 0-0 Manica Diamonds
Hwange 4-3 Highlanders
73′ Goal!!! Mason Mushore scores for Hwange.
51′ Goal!!! Mongameli Tshuma scores for Hwange.
45′ Goal!!! Lynoth Chikuhwa scores for Highlanders.
32′ Goal!!! Kelly Shiyandindi scores for Hwange from the spot.
28′ Goal!!! Never Rauzhi scores for Highlanders.
10′ Goal!!! Mlilo scores again for Hwange.
1′ Goal!!! Marcelline Mlilo scores for Hwange.
Chegutu Pirates 2-0 CAPS United
Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 ZPC Kariba
Yadah 1-0 Greenfuel
30′ Goal!!! Yadah gets in front through Khama Billiat from the spot.
Telone 1-0 Arenel