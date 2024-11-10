Image Banner

Action as it happened: Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 33

2:52 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 33.

Fulltime:

Dynamos 0-0 Manica Diamonds

Hwange 4-3 Highlanders

73′ Goal!!! Mason Mushore scores for Hwange.

51′ Goal!!! Mongameli Tshuma  scores for Hwange.

45′ Goal!!! Lynoth Chikuhwa scores for Highlanders.

32′ Goal!!! Kelly Shiyandindi  scores for Hwange from the spot.

28′ Goal!!! Never Rauzhi scores for Highlanders.

10′ Goal!!! Mlilo scores again for Hwange.

1′ Goal!!! Marcelline Mlilo scores for Hwange.

Chegutu Pirates 2-0 CAPS United

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 ZPC Kariba

Yadah 1-0 Greenfuel

30′ Goal!!! Yadah gets in front through Khama Billiat from the spot.

Telone 1-0 Arenel

 

