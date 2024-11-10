Warriors expected to start trooping into camp today ahead of Kenya clash

The Zimbabwe national team players are expected start trooping into camp today evening.

The twenty-three players selected for the upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers will start the camp in Polokwane, South Africa.

All selected players based outside South Africa will fly straight to Polokwane.

The Zimbabwe-based group, including the technical team, is expected to fly out and arrive in South Africa this evening.

The first game will be against Kenya at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday, 15 November.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

The Warriors will then travel to Yaoundé, Cameroon for their second and final Group J game versus the Indomitable Lions.

The match will be played on Tuesday 19 November at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.