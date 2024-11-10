ZIFA speaks on Warriors preparations ahead of Kenya clash

The Zimbabwe Football Association Nomalisation Committee chairman Lincoln Mutasa believes that they have done enough to prepare for the Warriors’ upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

The national team take on Kenya at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on November 15 before playing Cameroon in Yaounde four days later.

The Warriors currently sit in second place on the Group J log standings with eight points from four matches. They need just a point from the two games to book a place at the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco.

Mutasa told The Standard: “From the administration side, our duty is always to make sure that we are well prepared and we are confident of what we have done to ensure that our boys are motivated to perform well and win the game.

“Now we leave it to the boys to make the nation proud by qualifying for Afcon.”

The ZIFA NC boss added: “Each time you go into a competition you go with the hope that you will qualify and win the match.

“So we are optimistic and we are wishing for the best. What you have to remember is that it’s not just about getting a draw and qualifying. We want to win the match as well and qualify in the process.”