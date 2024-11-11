Image Banner

Kenya arrive in SA ahead of Warriors game in Afcon Qualifiers

10:32 am
by Soccer24 Team

Kenya have arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa ahead of their 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game against Zimbabwe.

The Harambe Stars coach Engin Firat named a 24-man squad for the match.

The team will set their base in Polokwane, where the game will be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday 15 November.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Kenya will continue their stay in Polokwane after the match to prepare for their final Group J qualifier against Namibia.

The match will be played at the same venue four days later.

Kenya currently sit in third place with 4 points with Cameroon are leading the group with 10 points and Zimbabwe in second with 8 points.

Namibia are anchoring the table with zero points.

