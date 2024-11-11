Michael Nees gives squad update as Warriors suffer injury blow

Warriors coach Michael Nees has given a squad update after the team started their camp in South Africa on Sunday.

The national team is camping in Polokwane, South Africa, where they’ll face Kenya in their penultimate 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J fixture at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday.

Nees said: “We are looking forward to the match, and like in every camp, we have to bring all the players together.

“We have three groups and the last group will arrive on Tuesday morning. We hope to get quickly into gear.”

Nees added: “We have a good mixture in our team, local, South Africa-based and those based in Europe.

“We also have Gerald (Takwara) based in Iraq and Teenage (Hadebe) in USA.

“It’s a good mixture as everyone will bring a different element into it.”

France-based forward Tinotenda Kadewere picked an injury ahead of the international break and will not be available for the game.

No replacement has been confirmed so far.