Zim players based abroad round-up

Tawanda Maswanhise delivered a Man of the Match performance as he helped his side Motherwell FC to a 2-1 win against St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday.

Maswanhise was involved in both goals, scoring the first and assisted the second one.

He now has three goals in eight league appearances.

In the English Championship, Marvelous Nakamba came on as a second half substitute in Luton Town’s 5-1 loss at Middlesbrough, while Andy Rinomhota was an unused substitute in Cardiff City’ 3-1 defeat against Blackburn Rovers.

Denmark-based defender Munashe Garan’anga was not part of the Copenhagen matchday squad that drew 1-1 versus AGF in the Superliga.

Stade de Reims midfielder Marshall Munetsi returned from a yellow card suspension and featured for the entire French Ligue 1 match against Le Havre.

Nantes striker Tinotenda Kadewere missed the Ligue 1 action over the weekend due to an injury. He has since been ruled out of Warriors’ upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

US-based defender Teenage Hadebe played the entire minutes in Cincinnati’s MLS plays-offs defeat against New York City.