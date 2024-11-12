Chipezeze open to Warriors return

In-form Zimbabwean goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze has admitted that he still wishes to play for the Warriors if the opportunity arises.

Chipezeze (34), has been brilliant between the sticks in South Africa -where he turns out for Limpopo-based Magesi in the Betway Premiership.

The former Chicken Inn goalkeeper has been named man of the match in three consecutive games in the Carling Black Label Cup, pocketing R300 000 in the process.

Asked if representing Zimbabwe is still something he still thinks about, Chipezeze said: “Why would I turn down such an opportunity? I still want to represent my nation.”

“I would love to play for the national team again,” added Chipezeze.

The former Baroka captain believes the Warriors can get a positive result against Kenya on Friday and book a place in the 2025 AFCON finals in Morocco.

“They (the Warriors) have done so well and fought hard to reach where they are. I believe in the team, a draw or win against Kenya is possible,” said Chipezeze.

Chipezeze last featured for the Warriors in an AFCON qualifier against Algeria in 2020, during the Zdravko Logarusic era.