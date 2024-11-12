Hugo Broos says he is ready to resign as Bafana Bafana coach if team fails to qualify for 2025 Afcon

Hugo Broos has revealed that he is ready to resign as the head coach of Bafana Bafana if the team fails to qualify for the 2025 Afcon.

South Africa will play Uganda on Friday in Group K before hosting South Sudan four days later at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town to wrap up their qualifying campaign.

The team needs at least a point from those two games to seal a place at next year’s finals in Morocco.

“It would be a little shame if we don’t qualify for [2025] Afcon. Honestly, we have the quality, we are bronze medalists,” the gaffer told the media, as cited by Goal.com.

“Can you imagine that the bronze medal of nine months ago can’t even qualify for the next Afcon? So, I’m not thinking about that because again, my confidence is big in this team, but we can’t. We can’t accept if we shouldn’t be qualified for Afcon.

“If we lose both games, five minutes after the game I’m on the flight to Belgium. You can be sure of it,” Broos continued.

“If we can’t win, okay Uganda [away is tough], but at home against South Sudan, I tell you I’ll immediately take a flight, and you’ll never see me again.”