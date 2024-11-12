Kenya coach blasts Zimbabwe’s move to host Afcon Qualifier in Polokwane, SA

Kenya coach Engin Firat has blasted Zimbabwe’s move to host the upcoming 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game in Polokwane.

The Warriors will host the Harambee Stars at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday 15 November.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

The national team shifted their base to Polokwane because of booking congestion in Johannesburg.

The Warriors found it difficult to secure high standard training facilities as they were all overbooked during their previous stays in Johannesburg.

But Firat has voiced his concerns that traveling to Polokwane would disrupt his team’s preparations.

“I don’t know why they [ZIFA] chose the stadium because it is very difficult to reach the city itself,” Firat said in an interview with Tata Sports.

“We have a flight to Johannesburg, but from there, we have to take a bus for around five hours to get to the stadium. It is also very difficult for us to arrange a domestic flight.”

Firat’s other concern is that his players based in Europe will have to travel for longer hours before linking up with the rest of the team.

“We are traveling with a majority of our local-based players but for the others in Europe, it will be a long road,” Firat added.

“They will have to take a 15-16 hour plane till they are in South Africa.

“So I think on Wednesday it’s when we will have all our players in camp, and then training a day before our game on Friday.”