ZIFA confirms ticket prices for Warriors, Kenya game on Friday

The Warriors will host Kenya in their penultimate fixture of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

The game will be played on 15 November at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Tickets can be bought on www.ticketpros.co.za and prices are pegged at R50 for the rest of the ground and R1800 for the VIP.

Meanwhile, the national team was forced to use a neutral venue for this game due to the unavailability of suitable stadiums in the country.

All local football grounds were condemned by CAF ahead of the start of the qualifiers last November.