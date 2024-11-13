FIFA considers new system that allows coaches to challenge referee’s decisions

FIFA is considering introducing a Football Video Support (FVS) system to give coaches the chance to challenge referee’s decisions during games.

FVS was approved for testing by the IFAB in March, and was tried at the U20 and U17 FIFA Women’s World Cups this year.

According to ESPN, FIFA now wants to expand it to other competitions.

Pierluigi Collina, the Chairman of FIFA’s Referees Committee told the publication:

“We are at the beginning of the trial and the experiences at both the U20 and U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup will be carefully analysed but so far, we haven’t noticed anything unexpected.

“As agreed, FIFA will present a report at the next IFAB ABM and request to continue the trial on a wider basis. Several FIFA member associations already showed the interest to participate to the trial. If IFAB will give the permission, next year there will be several competitions using FVS.”

How the system will work

The FVS allows coaches to make up to two challenges per match if they believe a mistake in referring has been made.

A designated replay operator will manage the playback, yet the final call ultimately will be given by the referee, who evaluates the evidence.

The FVS system differs from VAR in that, after a request from a team’s coach, the referee alone decides whether the initial assessment was correct without the intervention of VAR.