Michael Nees warns Warriors ahead Kenya clash

Warriors coach Michael Nees has warned his charges to avoid being complacent ahead of their penultimate 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game against Kenya.

Zimbabwe are currently sitting in second place on eight points on the standings and require at least a draw from Friday’s match and in their final group match against Cameroon next Tuesday to qualify for the Afcon finals in Morocco.

Speaking ahead of the match versus the Harambee Stars, Nees reminded his charges, saying:

“We’re in a good position. We wanted to get into a better position, and we achieved that.

“But that doesn’t mean we should get complacent. We have to do the final step.

“We’re positive with that, and we want to show the good spirits in the camp. I’m sure we’ll do that.”

The match against Kenya will be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Friday 15 November.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.