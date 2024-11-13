SAFA boss Danny Jordaan arrested

The South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has been arrested and charged with fraud after allegedly spending R1.3 million of the association’s money for his personal benefit.

Jordaan was arrested together with SAFA chief financial officer Gronie Hluyo and journalist-turned-businessman Trevor Neethling.

The trio is expected to appear before the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday.

According to IOL, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson, Colonel Katlego Mogale said Jordaan used the organisation’s resources for personal gain, including hiring a private security company for personal protection and a public relations company without the board’s authorisation.

The allegations stem from claims that happened between 2014 and 2018.

“This follows an intensive investigation by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation based in Johannesburg into allegations of R1.3 million fraud and theft,” Mogale said.