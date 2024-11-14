Kenya coach Engin Firat remains cautious ahead of Zimbabwe clash

Kenya coach Engin Firat has remained cautious ahead of their penultimate 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game against Zimbabwe.

The Harambee Stars require a straight win in the encounter and against Namibia to stand any chance of keeping their hopes of qualifying to the finals in Morocco.

The East Africans, who will play Namibia in their final match, are sitting in third place with four points, while the Warriors are second with eight points and two games to play.

Speaking in an interview with Tata Sports, Firat urged his side to approach both games with caution, saying:

“You know Namibia and Zimbabwe will play against us very deep. They will play on counterattack. They will not open the game.

“Nobody’s missing in the squad. Therefore, we know that we have to pressure, we have to push.”

The match against Zimbabwe will be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa on Friday 15 November.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.