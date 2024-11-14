Andy Rinomhota sets sights on playing at next year’s Afcon finals

Andy Rinomhota is hoping to see the Warriors qualify for the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco next year.

Zimbabwe will face Kenya on Friday and if they manage to get at least a point from the match, they will qualify for the tournament.

The national team currently sits in second place on the Group J standings with eight points.

Speaking ahead of Friday’s game against the Harambee Stars, Rinomhota said:

“It’s an important match for us to qualify for the Afcon finals. We did a good work in the previous games to be in the current position.

“We’re just looking to finish the job in the tie against Kenya and qualify. We want to make the fans proud.”

Assessing their Friday’s opponents, the Cardiff City midfielder added: “It will be a tough test. We played them a few times in the past, and there were difficult games.

“So we are not going to take it lightly, we will do everything we can to prepare, and the coach giving us new ideas.”

The match will be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane South Africa.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.