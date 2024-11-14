Legend Peter Ndlovu’s message to Warriors ahead of Kenya match

Peter Ndlovu has sent a message of support to the Warriors ahead of the clash against Kenya on Friday.

The national team will host the Harambee Stars at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa in their penultimate fixture of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J.

Ndlovu, who is currently in Tanzania doing his CAF A coaching licence, said he’s hoping to attend the match in Polokwane.

Speaking in a video he posted on X, the legend said:

“I’m in Tanzania right now, and trying to get to Polokwane to watch my beloved Warriors.

“I know they can do it. Keep your cool lads, we only need a point.

“But that doesn’t mean we should put ourselves under pressure. We just have to go and get a point, or three, so that we can qualify with flying colours.

“Good luck, if I make it I’m with you, and if I don’t, I’m still with you.

“The nation is at stake, come on my boys, come on my Warriors.”

Hoping to make it back to South Africa on time to watch my beloved Warriors 🇿🇼 Good luck lads. We are behind you. Hoping to watch the game live in Polokwane. WARRIORS VS HARAMBEE STARS#finalpush #bayawabaya 🇿🇼 🐘🐘🐘 pic.twitter.com/kTwwiW74YF — Peter Ndlovu (@RealPeterNdlovu) November 14, 2024