Michael Nees gives Warriors squad update ahead of Kenya clash on Friday

Warriors coach Micheal Nees has given an update on his squad ahead of their penultimate 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game against Kenya on Friday.

The national team will host the Harambee Stars at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

All selected players are in camp in Polokwane except for Tinotenda Kadewere, who picked an injury ahead of the international break.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Nees said:

“Our preparations were slightly affected by the rains at the beginning.

“As we have good conditions where we stay, the pitch took a lot of water, so we managed to train in the past two days.

“The team is in good spirit, they are confident but not over confident.

“I think we can look positively forward to the game with respect to the opponent, but with great self belief in our abilities.”