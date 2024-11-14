Patrice Motsepe set for another term in office as CAF boss

Patrice Motsepe is set for a second term as the president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

According to SABC Sport, the South African billionaire will go into next year’s elections unopposed after the deadline for nominations closed on Tuesday, 12 November, with only his candidature confirmed.

Former Egyptian FA President Hany Abou Rida (71), who was tipped to challenge him, didn’t submit his name after deciding to focus on the nomination to return to the FIFA Council, a position he’s held for the past 20 years .

This paved way for Motsepe to get another four years in office following his first appointment in March 2021, taking over from Madagascar’s Ahmed Ahmed.

The elections will also decide the new members of the CAF Executive Committee and Africa’s representatives on the FIFA Council.

The polls will be held on March 12 in Cairo, Egypt during CAF’s General Assembly.