We know what’s on stake when we face Kenya, says Khama Billiat

Warriors forward Khama Billiat says they know what is on stake in their game against Kenya on Friday.

The national team will host the Harambee Stars at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa in their penultimate fixture of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J.

Zimbabwe, who are second in the group with eight points, can secure their place at next year’s finals in Morocco on Friday if they manage to avoid a defeat against Kenya.

“It’s a very important game of them all, we are glad that destiny is in our hands and we are able to control the outcome,” said Billiat.

“We are going into this game knowing what’s at stake and we know very well what is important.

“We are trying to be calm and be at our best on the day.”

Kenya, on the other hand, are hoping to get a straight win in the encounter to keep their chances of qualifying alive.