2025 Afcon Qualifiers: Zimbabwe vs Kenya – Preview, TV Info, Stats, Team News & More

Zimbabwe will host Kenya in their penultimate 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game on Friday.

The match will be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

Warriors Team News:

All selected players reported for camp in Polokwane except for Tinotenda Kadewere, who picked an injury ahead of the international break.

Kenya Team News:

The Harambe Stars have called goalkeeper Brian Bwire and defender Daniel Sakari to replace Ian Otieno and Adam Wilson, respectively.

TV Info:

ZBC TV have announced that they will broadcast the match live.

The channel is available on terrestrial feed, DTT Zimbabwe and DStv Zimbabwe.

Live stream feed will be available on ZBC TV YouTube channel.

Soccer24 will bring you live coverage of the game via blow-by-blow updates.

What the coaches said:

Warriors’ Michael Nees: “The team is in good spirit, they are confident but not over confident. I think we can look positively to the game with respect to the opponent, but with great self belief in our abilities.”

Kenya’s Engin Firat: “Zimbabwe will play against us very deep. They will play on counterattack. They will not open the game. Nobody is missing in the squad. Therefore, we know that we have to pressure, we have to push.”

Form:

Zimbabwe are currently second in the Group J standings, three points behind leaders Cameroon. They played goalless draws against Kenya and Cameroon in the first legs before beating Namibia in back-to-back games.

Kenya, who are in third place with four points, beat Namibia in their first game, drew Zimbabwe and lost in back to back matches against Cameroon.

Head to Head:

Matches played – 4

Zimbabwe wins – 0

Kenya wins – 2

Draws – 2

FIFA Rankings:

Zimbabwe: 117

Kenya: 106