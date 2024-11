Zimbabwe will host Kenya in their penultimate 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game on Friday.

The match will be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.

ZBC TV have announced that they will broadcast the match live.

The channel is available on terrestrial feed, DTT Zimbabwe and DStv Zimbabwe.

Live stream feed will be available on ZBC TV YouTube channel.

Soccer24 will bring you live coverage of the game via blow-by-blow updates.