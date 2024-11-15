Kenya makes two squad changes for game against Zimbabwe

Kenya have made two squad changes ahead of their 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game against Zimbabwe.

The Harambe Stars have called goalkeeper Brian Bwire and defender Daniel Sakari to replace Ian Otieno and Adam Wilson, respectively.

A statement by the Football Kenya Federation reads: “As the Harambee Stars gear up for their final two matches in the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers, Brian Bwire and Daniel Sakari have joined the squad in preparation for the upcoming battles.

“Goalkeeper Brian Bwire steps in for Ian Otieno while Daniel Sakari replaces Adam Wilson, who will miss the qualifiers on compassionate grounds following the passing of his grandmother.”

Kenya will face Zimbabwe on Friday, November 15, 2024, and Namibia on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. Both matches will be played at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.