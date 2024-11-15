Action as it happened: 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J – Zimbabwe vs Kenya

Follow our live coverage of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game between Zimbabwe vs Kenya at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

Fulltime:

Zimbabwe 1-1 Kenya

– Fulltime.

90′ Four minutes added.

89′ Kenya Sub: A. Otieno replaces Ayunga.

85′ Zim Sub: Mapfumo replaces Billiat.

78′ Kenya Sub: Avire replaces Onyango.

77′ Free kick to Kenya, Arubi collects.

72′ Zim Sub: Lunga, Dzvukamanja replace Musona, Maswanhise.

70′ Cornerkick to Kenya, Olunga connects it but the effort goes wide.

66′ Free kick to Kenya, cleared.

61′ Maswanhise is at end of a cross and his header at the far post is saved by the keeper.

60′ Yellow card to Mumonyi (Kenya).

59′ Cornerkick to Kenya, cleared.

58′ Free kick to Kenya in Zim half, no takers ball goes out.

56′ Zim Sub: Murwira replaces injured Takwara.

53′ Takwara is stretchered off with a shoulder injury.

52′ Goal!!! Jonah Ayunga scores a soft goal for Kenya.

51′ Kenya Sub: Momanyi, Abuya replace Omar, Okumu.

46′ Second half resumes.

-Halftime.

45′ Two minutes added.

44′ Kenya gets a free kick but the long ball goes out with no takers.

38′ Kenya with a break but the effort is way wide.

36′ Yellow card to Garananga (Zim).

32′ Goal!!! Billiat sets up Maswanhise, who slots in the far post.

31′ Kenya on the break but the effort goes wide.

28′ Yellow Card to Omar (Kenya).

28′ Yellow card to Omurwa (Kenya).

28′ Maswanhise with a great but os fouled just outside the box. Zemura takes it but sends his effort over.

25′ Still goalless.

23′ Cornerkick to Kenya, ball goes out.

21′ Kenya with a great build-up into Zimbabwe’s danger zone but Omar’s shot misses the target.

19′ Free kick to Zimbabwe in Kenya’s half, Zemura plays it short but Kenya contain the danger.

16′ Maswanhise gets the chance but drags his effort wide.

14′ Zim gets a rare opportunity, Billiat picks a loose ball inside the box, squares it to Musona who takes a short but Kenya keeper blocks the effort.

11′ Zemura wins possession and plays it to Hadebe but the centre back slips and Kenya wins the ball back in dangerous area but Zimbabwe recovers.

10′ Kenya’s corner kick comes in but it finds no takers in the box. They are forced to play back into their half.

9′ Free kick to Kenya in a dangerous position, the ball comes in but Garananga clears for a corner.

8′ Cornerkick to Kenya, ball comes in but it finds no takers.

5′ Kenya setting an early pace as the press high, looking for an early opener.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Zim XI: Arubi, Takwara, Garan’anga, Hadebe, Zemura, Rinomhota, Munetsi, Nakamba, Maswanhise, Musona, Billiat.

Kenya XI: Odhiambo, E. Otieno, Okumu, Omurwa, Nondi, Omar, Akumu, Ayunga, Anyembe, Onyango, Olinga.