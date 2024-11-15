Seven more countries qualify for 2025 Afcon finals

Seven more countries qualified for the 2025 Afcon finals during Matchday 5 games.
Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, Uganda, and Gabon became the latest teams to book their places at next year’s finals after the matches on Thursday.
Equatorial Guinea and holders Ivory Coast secured the qualification on Wednesday.
Matchday 5 games will continue today before the qualifying campaign enters its final round on the weekend.
The 15 countries qualified for CAF AFCON 2025 so far:
Morocco
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Algeria
DR Congo
Senegal
Egypt
Angola
Equatorial Guinea
Cote d’Ivoire
Uganda
South Africa
Gabon
Tunisia
Nigeria