Warriors qualify for 2025 Afcon after Kenya draw

Zimbabwe have qualified for the 2025 Afcon finals after playing a 1-1 draw against Kenya in Group J match on Friday.

The Warriors attained nine points and took the second place in the group to book their place at next year’s finals.

Zimbabwe opened the scoring in the 32nd minute through Tawanda Maswanhise, who netted on his full debut for the national team.

Kenya equalised five minutes into the second half courtesy of Jonah Ayunga’s effort.

The result ended the Harambe Stars their chances of qualifying will now finish third in Group J.

The Warriors’ final game of the campaign will be against the already qualified Cameroon on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The first half had a pacey start with Kenya dominating the early play as they searched for an opener.

Zimbabwe only started to come out of their shell towards the quarter hour mark when they got two successive chances through to Walter Musona and Maswanhise but they both failed to reach the target.

Kenya continued to threaten but it was Zimbabwe who got the opener courtesy of Maswanhise’s effort just moments after the half hour.

Ayunga’s second half equaliser came from a defensive misjudgement by Gerald Takwara, who injured his shoulder in the process.

Maswanhise could have restored parity for the Warriors later on in the game but his header from a few yards out was saved by the keeper.

The game ended with both team tied at 1-1 draw.