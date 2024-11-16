Details for Cameroon, Zimbabwe match in Afcon Qualifiers

Cameroon will host Zimbabwe in the final Group J game of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

The match will be played at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaoundé on 19 November.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The two teams have both qualified for the 2025 Afcon and will be fighting for the top spot in Group J.

The Indomitable Lions are currently sitting on the top of Group J with eleven points points, while Zimbabwe is second on nine points.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will travel to Cameroon without Gerald Takwara and Marshall Munetsi.

Takwara picked a shoulder injury, while Munetsi asked to be excused after the team sealed their qualification.