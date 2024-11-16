Engin Firat blames Kenya FA for failing to qualify for 2025 Afcon

The Kenya national team coach Engin Firat has blamed the country’s Football Association (FKF) after his charges failed to qualify for the 2025 Afcon finals in Morocco.

The Harambe Stars drew 1-1 against Zimbabwe on Friday in Polokwane, South Africa.

The East Africans needed a straight win in Friday’s match to keep their chances of qualifying alive.

But it was the Warriors, who secured Group J’s second place and booked their place at next year’s finals.

Speaking after the match, Firat said, as cited by FarPost.co.za:

“In Kenya, it’s only we want, we want, we want. By giving what? In three years, we have never played a match at home [in Kenya]; show me another nation that has gone through that. We have no fans, nothing, we have no support.

“We don’t even have a training field in Kenya. Show me one training field. Which training field can you compare to another country? he asked.

“As long as we don’t solve these problems, what would you want to do? Do we change something, federation change? Coach change? What will change at the end? Nothing. There is a reason why the national team did not qualify for the last two AFCONs.”