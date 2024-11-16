Two players dropped for Warriors’ trip to Cameroon

Two players have been dropped from the Warriors squad for the trip to Cameroon.

The Zimbabwe national team will play the Indomitable Lions in their final 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game.

Gerald Takwara and Marshall Munetsi will not part of the squad.

Takwara picked a shoulder injury on Friday during the 1-1 draw against Kenya in Polokwane, South Africa.

Munetsi is not injured but was released from the squad after the Warriors secured their 2025 Afcon qualification.

The match against Cameroon will be played at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.