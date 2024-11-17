Micheal Nees speaks on Warriors team selection for Cameroon game after securing Afcon qualification

Warriors coach Michael Nees has hinted at making a few changes in the starting XI to face Cameroon on Tuesday but will try to find the balance and field a stronger team for the encounter.

The Zimbabwe national team will play the Indomitable Lions in Yaounde in the final Group J game of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers.

Both teams have already qualified for the finals in Morocco next year and will be fighting for the top spot first in the group.

Nees said: “You need to take every game seriously because it counts on the FIFA Ranking.

“And if you get a better FIFA Ranking, you get a better seeding in the next tournament. These results have consequences.

“We haven’t lost a game so far, and we want to continue like that.

“But we must also look at other players… I will see how we can assemble the team to face Cameroon, and a few other players may also deserve a chance to play.”

The gaffer added: “We need to find the balance in the team and avoid the criticism of fielding a weaker side when we lose.”

Meanwhile, Gerald Takwara and Marshall Munetsi will not part of the squad for the Cameroon game.

Takwara picked a shoulder injury on Friday during the 1-1 draw against Kenya in Polokwane, South Africa.

Munetsi is not injured but was released from the squad after the Warriors secured their 2025 Afcon qualification.