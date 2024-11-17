Warriors arrive in Cameroon for final 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game

Warriors have arrived in Cameroon ahead of their final 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game.

The Indomitable Lions will host the match at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

The Zimbabwe national team arrived in Central-West Africa in the afternoon after leaving South Africa on Saturday.

Gerald Takwara and Marshall Munetsi didn’t travel to Cameroon and there were no replacements made.

Takwara picked a shoulder injury on Friday during the 1-1 draw against Kenya in Polokwane, South Africa.

Munetsi is not injured but was released from the squad after the Warriors secured their 2025 Afcon qualification.

Meanwhile, both Cameroon and Zimbabwe have already qualified for the finals in Morocco next year, and will be fighting for the top spot first in the group.