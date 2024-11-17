Image Banner

Zambo Anguissa back in Cameroon squad ahead of Warriors clash

5:11 pm
by Soccer24 Team

Napoli midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa has joined the Cameroon national team camp ahead of the Warriors game.

Anguissa missed the Indomitable Lions’ trip to South Africa, where they faced Namibia in their penultimate fixture of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J.

The midfielder has now joined the camp ahead of the final Group J game against Zimbabwe on Tuesday in Yaounde, Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Cameroon national team arrived home on Wednesday and quickly began their preparations for the game against Zimbabwe.

The match will be played at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaounde on Tuesday.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

