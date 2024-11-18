Ghana coach Otto Addo hits out at critics after failing to qualify for 2025 Afcon

Ghana national team coach Otto Addo has hit out at critics calling for his sacking after failing to qualify for the 2025 Afcon.

The Black Stars’ hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco next year were ended after playing a 1-1 draw against Angola on Friday.

This marked the first time in two decades that Ghana failed to secure an Afcon qualification.

In his response to the people calling for his sacking, Addo said, as cited by Ghana Web:

“I trained under Sammer. I trained under Klopp; I was assistant to Edin Terzic, who was Dortmund’s head coach.

“They are also critical of some things, but this has much more value if I speak to Jürgen Klopp and he says this or that than somebody from anywhere saying blah blah, this is bad.

“People can judge me, and surely, most people can judge me by my results, which were not good.”

The Black Stars will wrap up their qualifiers with a home game against Niger on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium. Kick-off is at 6 pm CAT.