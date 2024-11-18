Highlanders appoint new CEO following Sihlangu Dlodlo’s death

Highlanders have appointed a new Chief Executive Officer to replace Sihlangu Dlodlo, who died last month.

Brian Moyo takes over the role after the club confirmed his appointment on Monday.

Moyo has previously worked at the Bulawayo giants and also had a stint at ZIFA.

A statement by the club reads: “Highlanders Football Club is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Brian Moyo as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

“Mr. Moyo, a seasoned football administrator with a wealth of experience, has previously served the club in various administrative roles and has also had stints with ZIFA in numerous capacities.

“His expertise and knowledge will be a valuable asset to the club. We welcome Mr. Moyo to the country’s oldest, most followed, and supported football team.

“Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Mr. Moyo as he takes on this new role.”