How to watch Cameroon vs Zimbabwe game

Cameroon will host Zimbabwe in the final 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game on Tuesday.

The match will be played at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Both Cameroon and Zimbabwe have already qualified for the finals in Morocco next year, and will be fighting for the top spot first in the group.

ZBC TV have announced that they will broadcast the match live, but it’s not certain if they will show the game.

The channel is available on terrestrial feed, DTT Zimbabwe and DStv Zimbabwe.

SuperSport TV will also broadcast the encounter on SuperSport PSL.

Live stream feed will be available on ZBC TV YouTube channel, SABC Sport and DSTV Stream.

Soccer24 will bring you live coverage of the game via blow-by-blow updates.