Updated: List of qualified teams for 2025 Afcon

Only five places are left to complete the list of qualified teams for the 2025 Afcon finals to be held in Cameroon next year.
Zimbabwe are among the qualified team and will return to the tournament after missing the previous edition.
Other COSAFA teams to book their place at next year’s finals include Zambia, South Africa, Angola and Comoros.
The remaining spots will be decided during the Matchday 6 which started on Sunday.
The 19 countries qualified for CAF AFCON 2025 so far:
Morocco
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Algeria
DR Congo
Senegal
Egypt
Angola
Equatorial Guinea
Cote d’Ivoire
Uganda
South Africa
Gabon
Tunisia
Nigeria
Comoros
Zambia
Mali
Zimbabwe