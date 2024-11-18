Updated: List of qualified teams for 2025 Afcon

Only five places are left to complete the list of qualified teams for the 2025 Afcon finals to be held in Cameroon next year.

Zimbabwe are among the qualified team and will return to the tournament after missing the previous edition.

Other COSAFA teams to book their place at next year’s finals include Zambia, South Africa, Angola and Comoros.

The remaining spots will be decided during the Matchday 6 which started on Sunday.

The 19 countries qualified for CAF AFCON 2025 so far:

Morocco

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Algeria

DR Congo

Senegal

Egypt

Angola

Equatorial Guinea

Cote d’Ivoire

Uganda

South Africa

Gabon

Tunisia

Nigeria

Comoros

Zambia

Mali

Zimbabwe