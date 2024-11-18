ZIFA to host trials for Under-17 Girls National Team for COSAFA tournament

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is set to host trials for the Under-17 Girls National Team for the COSAFA U17 Girls Championship.

The tournament will take place in Maputo, Mozambique from 4-13 December 2024.

The trials will be held from 23-24 November 2024 in Harare.

Only players born between 1 January 2008 and 31 December 2010 will be accepted for assessment.

Closing date for registration is on Wednesday at 4 pm CAT.

