ZIFA to host trials for Under-17 Girls National Team for COSAFA tournament

2:01 pm
by Soccer24 Team

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is set to host trials for the Under-17 Girls National Team for the COSAFA U17 Girls Championship.

The tournament will take place in Maputo, Mozambique from 4-13 December 2024.

The trials will be held from 23-24 November 2024 in Harare.

Only players born between 1 January 2008 and 31 December 2010 will be accepted for assessment.

Closing date for registration is on Wednesday at 4 pm CAT.

