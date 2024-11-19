2025 Afcon Qualifiers: Cameroon vs Zimbabwe – Preview, TV Info, Stats, Team News & More

Cameroon will host Zimbabwe in the final 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game on Tuesday.

The match will be played at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium in Yaoundé.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Both Cameroon and Zimbabwe have already qualified for the finals in Morocco next year, and will be fighting for the top spot first in the group.

TV Info:

ZBC TV have announced that they will broadcast the match live, but it’s not certain if they will indeed show the game.

The channel is available on terrestrial feed, DTT Zimbabwe and DStv Zimbabwe.

SuperSport TV will broadcast the encounter on SuperSport PSL.

Live stream feed will be available on ZBC TV YouTube channel, SABC Sport and DSTV Stream.

Soccer24 will bring you live coverage of the game via blow-by-blow updates.

Warriors Team News

Gerald Takwara and Marshall Munetsi didn’t travel to Cameroon and there were no replacements made.

Takwara picked a shoulder injury on Friday during the 1-1 draw against Kenya in Polokwane, South Africa.

Munetsi is not injured but was released from the squad after the Warriors secured their 2025 Afcon qualification.

Cameroon Team News:

Napoli midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa joined the camp after the team arrived from South Africa.

Anguissa missed the Indomitable Lions’ game against Namibia in their penultimate fixture of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J.

What the coaches said:

Warriors’ Michael Nees: “You need to take every game seriously because it counts on the FIFA Ranking. And if you get a better FIFA Ranking, you get a better seeding in the next tournament. These results have consequences. We haven’t lost a game so far, and we want to continue like that.”

Cameroon’s Marc Brys: “Everyone has to perform well to be in the line-up. It’s an important match even though we’ve already qualified. We have to try to win.

It would be a source of pride to finish first and prepare calmly for the Afcon.”

Afcon Qualifiers Form (Last 5):

Cameroon: WDWWD

Zimbabwe: DDWWD

Head to Head:

Cameroon: P4 W2 D2 L0

Zimbabwe: P4 W0 D2 L2

FIFA Rankings:

Cameroon: 49

Zimbabwe: 117