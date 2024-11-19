CAF unveils 5-man shortlists for 2024 Awards

CAF has announced the final shortlists for the 2024 CAF Awards.

The awards ceremony is set to take place in Marrakech, Morocco on 16 December 2024.

A total of seven (7) categories have been confirmed by CAF in the Men’s Category of the awards, shortlisting the five top performing players, coaches and teams in each of the categories.

Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Ronwen Wlliams has three nominations

The CAF Awards 2024 cover the period between January 2024 and October 2024.

The winners of each category will be determined through votes from a diverse panel, including the CAF Technical Committee, media professionals, and the Head Coaches & Captains of Member Associations, as well as clubs participating in the group stages of Interclub competitions.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Simon Adingra (Cote d’Ivoire / Brighton & Hove Albion)

Serhou Guirassy (Guinea / Borussia Dortmund)

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco / Paris Saint-Germain)

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria / Atalanta)

Ronwen Williams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

GOALKEEPER OF THE YEAR

Andre Onana (Cameroon / Manchester United)

Yahia Fofana (Cote d’Ivoire / Angers SCO)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Stanley Nwabali (Nigeria / Chippa United)

Ronwen Wlliams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

INTERCLUB PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Issoufou Dayo (Burkina Faso / RS Berkane)

Ahmed Sayed ‘Zizo’ (Egypt / Zamalek)

Hussein El Shahat (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Mostafa Shobeir (Egypt / Al Ahly)

Ronwen Wlliams (South Africa / Mamelodi Sundowns)

COACH OF THE YEAR

Pedro Goncalves (Angola)

Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)

Sebastien Desabre (DR Congo)

Marcel Koller (Al Ahly)

Hugo Broos (South Africa)

YOUNG PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Karim Konate (Cote d’Ivoire / Salzburg)

Oumar Diakite (Cote d’Ivoire / Reims)

Yankuba Minteh (Gambia / Brighton & Hove Albion)

Eliesse Ben Seghir (Morocco / AS Monaco)

Lamine Camara (Senegal / AS Monaco)

CLUB OF THE YEAR

Al Ahly (Egypt)

Zamalek (Egypt)

RS Berkane (Morocco)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Esperance Sportive de Tunis (Tunisia)

NATIONAL TEAM OF THE YEAR

Cote d’ivoire

DR Congo

Nigeria

South Africa

Sudan