Cameroon coach reveals his team selection criteria for Warriors game

Cameroon coach Marc Brys says he will not make several changes in his first XI and will field a strong side to face Zimbabwe this afternoon.

The Indomitable Lions will host the Warriors in their final 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J game.

The match will be played at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaoundé.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Both Cameroon and Zimbabwe have already qualified for the finals in Morocco next year, and will be fighting for the top spot first in the group.

Speaking to the press on Monday, Brys said:

“The best team will play. We want to win, and we are playing at home. If someone deserves it, they will play.

“We have to perform… the whole team has to perform, and we are not here to give gifts.”

On giving youngsters a chance to play this afternoon, the gaffer added: “Each youngster must do the best possible.

“If it is the right moment, I think I will give him a chance, I have done it in the past because I have always worked like that.

“It is a question of timing, if you do it too early you will lose the young player, if you do it too late you will lose the young person, so it is delicate.”