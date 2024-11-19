Action as it happened: 2025 Afcon Qualifiers – Cameroon vs Zimbabwe

Follow our live coverage of the 2025 Afcon Qualifiers Group J between Cameroon vs Zimbabwe.

Fulltime:

Cameroon 2-1 Zimbabwe

-Fulltime.

90+4′ Zemura finds Dzvukamanja, who makes no mistake and scores but referee blows for an offside.

90+3′ Cameroon Sub: Moumi replaces Aboubakar.

90+2′ Billiat tries a turn and shoot from a ranges. He catches Onana off his line. However, the effort goes over by inches.

90′ Three minutes added.

89′ Zim on counter and Walter Musona is at the end of it. His shot is blocked.

88′ Patrick Soko witj some space and tries from outside the box but Aribi makes a great save. Corner kick to Cameroon, cleared.

86′ Zim Sub: Machope replaces Murwira.

81′ Cornerkick to Zim, played short before Billiat delivers a cross. Dzvukamanja rises high and connects it but the effort crashes against the post. That could have been the equaliser.

76′ Yellow Card to Prince Dube (Zim).

75′ Zim Sub: Musona replaces Rinomhota.

73′ Goal!!! Dzvukamanja scores for Zimbabwe.

70′ Cameron Sub: Soko, Neyou replace Bassagog, Aboubaka.

65′ Zemura breaks through but his effort on target is saved by the keeper.

64′ Aboubakar is through but Arubi is quick to come out and thwarts the danger.

62′ Bassagog with a cutback to Aboubakar, who miscues his effort.

60′ Nakamba tries from a range but sends his effort over.

59′ Cornerkick to Cameroon, played short and Zim clears the danger.

58′ Zim Sub: Dzvukamanja, Prince Dube replace Maswanhise, Mapfumo.

58′ Arubi with a great double save to deny Bassagog’s shot and Anguissa’s follow-up.

54′ Maswanhise is muscled off the ball inside the box and shouts for a penalty but the referee thinks otherwise.

50′ Free kick to Cameroon in a dangerous position, Anguissa takes it but send his effort over.

46′ Second half resumes. No changes from both sides.

-Halftime.

45′ Two minutes added.

42′ Zimbabwe now finding their foot as they venture forward to create more chances.

40′ Big Chance!!! Maswanhise with a cleaver through ball and an unmarked Khama is there to finish it off but fails to control the ball and sends it wide from a few yards out and with only Onana to beat. That is glorious opportunity wasted.

38′ Warriors with another promising build-up, Maswanhise tries to beat his marker but is dispossessed on the edge of the box.

38′ Zemura with a great run on the left, squares a dangerous. No one is there to finish it and Cameroon makes a desperate clearance.

38′ Free kick to Zim in a good position, Zemura sends it into the box but Cameroon clear the danger.

37′ Cornerkick to Zimbabwe, Billiat delivers but Cameroon clear the danger.

34′ Aboubakar gets some space and hits a shot on the edge of the box. Arubi makes a good save to deny him.

33′ Billiat sets up Mapfumo inside the. box, but he makes a heavy touch as he fails to. control the ball. Onana collects.

32′ Cornerkick to Cameroon, played short, Zimbabwe clears the danger.

29′ Zemura takes the cornerkick but Anguissa clears the danger, and initiates a counter attack. Aboubakar sends in a through pass to Bassagog, who shot is saved by Arubi in a 1-v-1 situation.

28′ Zimbabwe with their first meaningful build-up of the game, Zemura is at the end of it and wins a cornerkick.

25′ Zimbabwe yet to find their footing as Cameroon continue dominating the pace.

23′ Goal!!! Kevin N’koudou cuts past Murwira before hitting a rounder, beating Arubi to put double the lead for Cameroon.

20′ Aboubakar is through but a timely interception by Nakamba thwarts the danger.

18′ Goal!!! Vincent Aboubakar dribbles past Garan’anga and Hadebe before striking home to put Cameroon ahead.

15′ Still goalless as Cameroon continue their dominance.

12′ Cameroon with another chance but Hadebe’s deflection takes all the sting and Arubi saves with ease.

9′ Aboubakar dances his way into the box and cuts in a cross but Zimbabwe clear the danger.

5′ Cameroon dominating the early pace as they search for an opener.

3′ Cameroon’s Magri gets the first real chance of the game but drags his shot from the edge of the box wide.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Cameroon XI: Onana, Wooh, Boyomo, Tolo, Tchatchoua, Anguissa, Hongla, Nkoudou, Magri, Bassagog, Aboubaka.

Zim XI: Arubi (G), Murwira, Lunga, Garan’anga, Hadebe, Nakamba (c), Rinomhota, Zemura, Billiat, Mapfumo, Maswanhise.

.