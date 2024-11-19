Seven COSAFA nations going to 2025 Afcon as all twenty-four qualified teams are confirmed

Seven countries from the COSAFA region have qualified for the 2025 Afcon to be held in Morocco next year.
Mozambique and Botswana became the last teams from the region to book their places at the tournament.
They join Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Comoros and Angola who all qualified in the earlier rounds.
All twenty-four qualified teams have now been confirmed following the conclusion of Matchday 6 games.
The twenty-four countries qualified for AFCON 2025:
Morocco
Burkina Faso
Cameroon
Algeria
DR Congo
Senegal
Egypt
Angola
Equatorial Guinea
Cote d’Ivoire
Uganda
South Africa
Gabon
Tunisia
Nigeria
Comoros
Zambia
Mali
Zimbabwe
Botswana
Mozambique
Tanzania
Benin
Sudan