Seven COSAFA nations going to 2025 Afcon as all twenty-four qualified teams are confirmed

Seven countries from the COSAFA region have qualified for the 2025 Afcon to be held in Morocco next year.

Mozambique and Botswana became the last teams from the region to book their places at the tournament.

They join Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Comoros and Angola who all qualified in the earlier rounds.

All twenty-four qualified teams have now been confirmed following the conclusion of Matchday 6 games.

The twenty-four countries qualified for AFCON 2025:

Morocco

Burkina Faso

Cameroon

Algeria

DR Congo

Senegal

Egypt

Angola

Equatorial Guinea

Cote d’Ivoire

Uganda

South Africa

Gabon

Tunisia

Nigeria

Comoros

Zambia

Mali

Zimbabwe

Botswana

Mozambique

Tanzania

Benin

Sudan